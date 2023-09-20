2 arrested in Virginia Beach for allegedly buying a firearm illegally

The police department said the arrest was the result of a joint operation with Virginia State Police (VSP).

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were arrested in Virginia Beach last week for allegedly buying a firearm illegally.

Rebecca Maggard, 61, was charged with felony purchasing a firearm for an ineligible person and making a false statement on a criminal history form. Michael Maggard, 32, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ineligible person solicits to buy a firearm.

Investigators think that Rebecca Maggard was trying to purchase a firearm from a Virginia Beach gun store while she had active felony warrants on file.

After her arrest, investigators found out that she was trying to buy the gun for Michael, a convicted felon, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.