VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Police said two people were hurt in a shooting after a fight started in front of a hotel at the Oceanfront Wednesday morning.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the incident at 11th Street and Pacific Avenue around 2:10 a.m.

Master Police Officer Tonya Pierce told 13News Now one person had injuries that weren’t life-threatening. The second person who was hit by the gunfire was grazed and refused help.

Pierce said officers took three people into custody.

