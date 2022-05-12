2 killed in Virginia Beach explosion, fire department says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people and a dog were killed in an explosion in Virginia Beach Monday morning, according to the city's fire department.
Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 11:15 a.m.
A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the victims were a man and a woman but did not release their names. Investigators believe the two were welding when the explosion happened.
Investigators later determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.
The fire department didn't share any further information, but 13News Now is working to learn more. Follow this story for updates.