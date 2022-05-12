2 killed in Virginia Beach explosion, fire department says

It happened in the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people and a dog were killed in an explosion in Virginia Beach Monday morning, according to the city's fire department.

Firefighters responded to the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard shortly before 11:15 a.m.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Fire Department said the victims were a man and a woman but did not release their names. Investigators believe the two were welding when the explosion happened.

Investigators later determined that the cause of the fire was accidental.