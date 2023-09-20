x
Virginia Beach

2 people arrested in connection to Virginia Beach 'drug-related' shooting, police say

According to VBPD, a 19-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on August 17.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were arrested by Virginia Beach police Friday in connection to a drug-related shooting last month. 

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a 19-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on August 17. 

The victim was hospitalized, but survived. VBPD detectives said the offense began as a marijuana transaction that turned into a robbery and shooting. 

Detectives identified and signed warrants for two suspects: Antonio Jordan Jr., 25, and Ta'Shae Branch, 24. Both were arrested by VBPD's Warrant Fugitive Squad. 

Jordan was found with a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest. 

Duo accused of drug-related shooting, injuring teen in Virginia Beach

