2 people arrested in connection to Virginia Beach 'drug-related' shooting, police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two people were arrested by Virginia Beach police Friday in connection to a drug-related shooting last month.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department, a 19-year-old man was found with several gunshot wounds on the 1100 block of Level Green Boulevard just before 8 p.m. on August 17.

The victim was hospitalized, but survived. VBPD detectives said the offense began as a marijuana transaction that turned into a robbery and shooting.

Detectives identified and signed warrants for two suspects: Antonio Jordan Jr., 25, and Ta'Shae Branch, 24. Both were arrested by VBPD's Warrant Fugitive Squad.