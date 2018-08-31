VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — Virginia Beach police is investigating a shooting that injured two people at the oceanfront early morning Friday, an official said.

Around 2:08 a.m., police responded to a report of shots in the 200 block of 18th Street.

Arriving officers found several shell casings and saw a vehicle fleeing the area, a news release said.

Officers stopped the vehicle and found a gunshot wound victim inside, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Later a second victim arrived at a local hospital with unknown injuries and reported being shot in the same incident, police said.

This case remains under investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case, call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip via P3tips.com. ​

