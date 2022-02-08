Toddler found dead in Virginia Beach Oceanfront hotel room, police say

The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating it as a suspicious death.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront early Monday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue around 3:30 a.m. In the room, they found the girl's body and a woman who was having a medical emergency, the Virginia Beach Police Department said.

The cause of the girl's death is unknown and how it happened isn't apparent, but the police department is investigating it as a suspicious death.

The Virginia Department of Health medical examiner is conducting an autopsy of the girl and will provide a report to investigators once it's done.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the mother, Leandra Andrade, and her young daughter had gone missing late last week after losing a custody case in Washington D.C.

The little girl's name has not been released at this time.