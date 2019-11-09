VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 6th Annual SonRise Music Festival is set to return to Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend!

This family-friendly event is one of Virginia's largest Christian music festivals. The festival will present prominent national Christian music artists long with a wide range of local talent.

More than 20 artists, bands, and speakers from across the country will be apart of the event. Most notable will be the headlining performances of Anthem Lights who have over 147 million views on YouTube.

American Idol finalist Colton Dixon, Christian rock band Disciple, and Sean Curran of Passion worship will also be performing at the festival, along with a wide range of local talent.

The SonRise Music Festival will be September 13-15 at the 24th Street Stage at Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

On Sunday, the public is welcomed to attend a FREE SonRise Sunday Worship Service hosted by International Christian Church.

For more information and tickets, just visit www.sonrisemin.org.

Every festival attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable items for the homeless. Toiletries, canned goods, and gently used clothing are also welcomed. This year collection will benefit 99for1.