Neptune Festival returns to the Oceanfront

The Neptune Festival was canceled last year, which left many people disappointed. But now vendors are back and excited to be a part of the event.

A popular festival is returning to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Neptune Festival's Boardwalk Weekend kicks off Friday, September 24, and organizers are promising a strong comeback after the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

This year the festival is expecting to have thousands of people along the Oceanfront, with many activities available for all ages. Visitors can expect live music, art, food trucks, sandcastles, and much more this weekend.

One thing that's new in 2021 is a free family fun zone called "Poseidon's Playground."

The festival will be from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.