Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend kicks off in Virginia Beach

The weekend of events began with a sports and fitness expo at the Virginia Beach Convention Center and features the 50th running of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Celebrating half a century, it's the return of one of Virginia Beach’s biggest events of the year.

The Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend began Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a sports and fitness expo at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

In addition to the 50th running of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon, other races for the weekend include the Towne Bank Shamrock 8K and the Anthem Shamrock Half Marathon. There also are events geared towards children.

All races take place at the Oceanfront.

Runners and walkers can pick up packets with race bibs and participant shirts between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m. Friday. You also will be able to pick up other official Shamrock Marathon gear or sign up for the race, if you haven't already done so.

Packets also will be available for pick-up from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Event information and more details are available on the Shamrock Marathon's website.