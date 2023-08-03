Youngkin visits the Virginia Agriculture Expo in Virginia Beach

Gov. Glenn Youngkin bragged about Virginia agriculture, which is the biggest private industry in the Commonwealth.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 2023 Virginia Agriculture Exposition or VA AG EXPO was held in Virginia Beach Thursday.

It's the largest agricultural field day held in Virginia, taking place every year on the first Thursday of August. About 2,000 to 2,500 people come to the event.

The expo is "an educational marketing and social event... showcasing the diversity of different areas of the state."

The expo is held at different locations every year. This year, it came to Land of Promise Farms in Virginia Beach.