VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 21st annual Minority Business Council's Fall Conference and Expo will take over the Virginia Beach Convention Center on Thursday.

Registration for the conference is free, but seating is limited.

The conference is aimed at businesses looking to work with local municipalities, state agencies, and federal agencies.

The conference will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 7. Guest speakers include Darla Vaughn and Robby Wells.

For more information, visit www.vbgov.com/mbc