Two of three tourists who died from suspected gas inhalation in Mexico City were from Virginia Beach

Two of them, Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, were from the Virginia Beach area, according to confirmation from ABC News.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEXICO CITY, Mexico — Police in Mexico City say they believe three U.S. citizens found dead at a rented apartment were victims of gas inhalation.

The city police department said Tuesday the three were found unresponsive on October 30.

Post-mortem examinations suggested they died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The gas is often produced by improperly vented or leaky gas water heaters and stoves.

Police did not give their hometowns, but local media reported one was from New Orleans and two were from Virginia Beach, and were visiting Mexico for the Nov. 1-2 Day of the Dead holiday.

Tourists dying of gas inhalation have been a persistent problem in Mexico.

"This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones as they face this heavy loss," an Airbnb spokesperson said in a statement to ABC News.

"Our priority now is to provide support to those affected while the authorities investigate what happened and we are available to cooperate with the investigation in any way we can."