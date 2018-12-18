VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Firefighters rescued two children from a burning mobile home Tuesday morning. Neighbors carried out an older sister. All five family members had to go to the hospital.

The fire started in the family's mobile home at the County View Mobile Court, on Spartan Street shortly after 1:45 a.m.

A 2-year-old girl whom firefighters pulled out of the trailer wasn't breathing at the time, but her 5-year-old brother was responsive. The oldest child in the family, a 7-year-old girl, was alert during the drive to the hospital.

Daniel Williams, a neighbor, pulled the 7-year-old out of the fire while her mom begged for help.

“Hearing her frantic scream that her child was in a burning house and nobody being able to do anything, it overwhelms you with terror and fear that something like that can happen to you,” said Williams whose stepdaughter is friends with the 7-year-old girl.

“I wanted to ask the family for forgiveness for not being able to get them all out, and just that everybody prays for the family,” said Williams.

PHOTOS: Fire hospitalizes 5, destroys mobile home

“Any time children are involved it’s a very emotional thing especially this time of year I would imagine that’s why that firefighter took such great risk to get those children out,” said Art Kohn, spokesman for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Doctors at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters treated the three children. The adults received treatment at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

"It’s surreal right now, I just want to go see the kids right now,” said the mother's sister Kayla Davis.

Firefighters found the family's dog and cat, alive.

Two fire marshals were investigating the cause of the fire which they think started accidentally. The fire destroyed the home which had no working fire alarms inside it.

A family friend created a GoFundMe Page to help the family out.