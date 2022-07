The fire happened in the 3900 block of Kiwanis Loop. No one was injured during the fire.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced after a townhome fire in Virginia Beach Monday evening.

According to the Virginia Beach Fire Dept., crews responded to the 3900 block of Kiwanis Loop just before 7:30 p.m.

One dog was saved during the fire. Three adults are displaced; however, fire officials said assistance from the Red Cross is not needed.