30-year-old man receives sentencing for rape, drug possession in Virginia Beach

Omar Macera was found guilty of raping an underage individual he knew, following a trial that was held on Jan. 22, 2020.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man who was found guilty of rape and drug possession is now facing prison time.

Omar Macera, 30, from Virginia Beach was sentenced on Jan. 4 to 35 years in prison for rape and possession of Schedule I/II Drug, according to Colin D. Stolle, the city's Commonwealth’s Attorney. He will be suspended for 19 years and 5 months and serving the remaining 15 years and 7 months.

Circuit Court Judge Steven C. Frucci found Macera guilty of the charges following a trial that was held on Jan. 22, 2020. Macera raped an underage individual he knew on Oct. 14, 2018.

Officials said during the incident in 2018, a family member of the victim walked into the room and saw the aftermath of the assault. This was when the victim immediately told the relative what happened, and Macera was in the bathroom pretending to be sick.

The drug charge was a result of Macera hiding a bag of cocaine in the drain of the home in the 900 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.