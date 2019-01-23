VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The city of Virginia Beach unveiled their latest Capital Improvement Budget Tuesday while the Virginia Beach School Board sat in attendance.

“We have to come together and come up with realistic priorities and figure out how we are going to execute that,” said Mayor Bobby Dyer. “Best way to do it is to collaborate, to communicate, to get together with the school board.”

The Virginia Beach capital improvements budget consists of $3.2 billion dollars in spending between 2019 and 2024. Forty-nine percent of it will go toward three areas: roads, stormwater and schools.

“Well thinking about economic development, what company is going to want to come down here, we have so many reoccurring flooding problems that really diminish the quality of life,” said Dyer. “Companies want to come where they have good schools.”

Some of the more notable projects include Princess Ann Plaza Drainage and Eastern Shore Drive Drainage, as well as Laskin Road Bridge Replacement. As for the school district, they have pinpointed 15 schools that will soon need to be replaced but the superintendent says their $40 million annual budget won’t cut it.

“Well the reality is at $40 million dollars we are building a school every other year which means our schools are going to be on a 160-year-life cycle and that’s not sustainable,” said Dr. Aaron Spence.

Dr. Spence said they could use some help from the delegates in Richmond.

“We certainly believe the state has a right to pay in that given its constitutional obligation to provide for the education of students in Virginia,” said Spence.

The mayor is optimistic more capital improvements will be accomplished as the city continues to add to its revenue stream.

“We have to find new ways to raise money, we have to bring businesses in to find that new income, so we are not so dependent on residential property taxes,” said Dyer.