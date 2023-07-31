35-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach

Brandy Walling's family last heard from her on Saturday via text messages but hasn't heard from or seen her since then.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 35-year-old woman reported missing on Sunday.

According to police, Brandy Walling's family last heard from her on Saturday via text messages but hasn't heard from or seen her since then. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police described Walling as being five feet and three inches tall, and having red hair and blue eyes.