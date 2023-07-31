x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Virginia Beach

35-year-old woman missing from Virginia Beach

Brandy Walling's family last heard from her on Saturday via text messages but hasn't heard from or seen her since then.
Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department
Brandy Walling

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a 35-year-old woman reported missing on Sunday.

According to police, Brandy Walling's family last heard from her on Saturday via text messages but hasn't heard from or seen her since then. Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Police described Walling as being five feet and three inches tall, and having red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about where Walling is located is asked to call 911 or 757-385-4101.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

5 men charged following undercover child predator operation in Virginia Beach

Before You Leave, Check This Out