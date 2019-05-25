VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A family of four and their three pets are displaced after a fire damaged their home Saturday afternoon, a fire official said.

The fire was called in around 1:07 p.m. in the 3400 block of Petunia Crescent.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the house's front door, Battalion Chief Jason Probst said.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area with smoke damage throughout the home.

Two adults and two children, as well as their pets (two dogs, one rabbit), were displaced.

No one was injured. The fire is under investigation.

