VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are investigating a serious crash two-car at Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

Police received a call for the crash around 5 a.m. Sunday.

According to police four people were taken to the hospital. Three of those people have minor injuries and person has serious injuries.

Both cars were traveling westbound on Northampton Boulevard. One of the vehicles was attempting to turn right from the middle lane. The driver proceeded into the right lane.

There was already a car in the right lane, that car was hit on the passenger side and the front seat passenger suffered serious injuries.

The driver who made the improper lane change was cited for unsafe lane change.

The crash is still being investigated by the Fatal Accident Crash Team.

There is no further information available.