"We look forward to it": 40th Annual Christmas Market draws big crowds

The doors opened at 10:00 a.m. Sunday, and people searched the Virginia Beach Convention Center for one-of-a-kind gifts and décor that you won’t find at the mall.

While many people are hitting big stores like Target and Walmart for holiday deals this weekend, some are seeking out handmade gifts and décor at the 40th Annual Christmas Market.

Jewelry, art work, and dog treats: The 40th Annual Christmas Market had it all.

"We look forward to it! Every Sunday after Thanksgiving we come," said shopper Evonne Jaret.

Suzette Yancy was showing off her Pure Glam Bath & Body Treats.

"It’s been wonderful. I think since the pandemic, everybody’s been in. Everybody wants to get out. So, it’s been really really crowded and really good," Yancy said.

Cheryl Duck with Annie’s Pooch Pops says that although holiday shopping has shifted more towards websites, they've had a great turnout.

"The tactile touching and seeing and smelling the wonderful things here at this craft show and other craft shows have been really helpful to people’s psyche," Duck said.

But if you’re someone who prefers to do your holiday shopping online, Cyber Monday is right around the corner.

The day of savings is expected to hit a new record of $11.3 billion in online sales.

Big retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon will all join in on the deals.

If you missed out on the Christmas Market this year, be sure to check out the vendors’ websites to see what deals they’ve got going on.

"We have all kinds of specials on our online store, so just check it out," Duck said.

If you’re planning to ship gifts or buy online, UPS officials are urging shoppers to buy early and ship early.

The president of the shipping company says the supply chain bottlenecks have created a challenge.

UPS, like many other companies, is hiring seasonal employees to try and offset delays.