Virginia Beach

Missing 44-year-old woman from Virginia Beach found safe

Francine Harris was last seen leaving her sister's house on Saturday.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: Virginia Beach police say Francine Harris has been found safe. No other information was made available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A 44-year-old woman is missing from Virginia Beach and police are seeking the public's help to find her.

Francine Harris was last seen leaving her sister's house on Saturday. Her family hasn't seen or heard from Harris since then and is worried about her well-being.

The Virginia Beach Police Department described her as being nearly five and a half feet tall, and having black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light green pajamas.

Anyone with information about Walling's location is asked to call 911 or 757-385-4101.

Credit: Virginia Beach Police Department
Francine Harris

