45 firefighters called out to battle flame engulfed 3-story home in Sandbridge

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Three people are displaced after a large fire burned down their home early Wednesday morning.

Virginia Beach Fire Department was dispatched to a three-story residential fire on Sand Bend Road at around 1 a.m.

More than 45 firefighters were called to the scene when crews arrived and saw that the home was engulfed with flames and smoke.

Three people were at the home when it caught fire. One person was able to get out on their own. The other two had to be rescued from a balcony and were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

No other injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.

The fire was reported as under control at 2:19 a.m. and as completely out around 5:20 a.m., Virginia Beach fire officials said.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.