45 Virginia Beach inmates, 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

The latest result is a 46% reduction in positive inmate cases from the last round of mass testing on Nov. 20. This was sheriff’s Office's fifth mass testing.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After another round of mass testing, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office released new COVID-19 test results where they found that 45 inmates and 2 staff members tested positive for the virus.

The sheriff's office, with the help of the Virginia Department of Health, tested 1,518 inmates, deputies, staff and contractors on Dec. 4.

The latest result is a 46% reduction in positive cases from the last round of mass testing on Nov. 20. During that round of testing, 83 inmates tested positive.

It is a 71% reduction in staff positive cases from the Nov. 20 testing, where seven staff members tested positive.

Everyone will be retested later this month under the recommendation by the Virginia Department of Health.

Inmates that test positive have been placed in quarantine, where they are being closely monitored and provided any needed medical care. They have also been given an opportunity to notify their friends and family.

The 2 staff members who tested positive – 1 deputy and 1 civilian contractor who both work in the jail - have been instructed to quarantine at home and seek medical attention, if needed, until cleared by a physician to return to work.

This is the fifth time the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office has mass tested its inmates and staff.