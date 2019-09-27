VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 46th annual Neptune Festival is taking place this weekend at the Oceanfront.

The festival's big event — Neptune's International Sand Sculpting Championship — will have sand sculptures created by 32 international sculptors.

This year features a special sand sculpture created by artist John Gowdy that pays tribute to the victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting, as well as our first responders. It will be located at 7th Street on the beach.

Additionally, a special ceremony honoring the lives lost and first responders will be held Sunday, September 29 at the 31st Street Park.

The festival will also feature more than 250 artists showcasing their work at the Art & Craft Show on the boardwalk.

Other events include: Neptune's 8K Race, a volleyball tournament, Atlantic Regatta, live music, and a youth art show.

For more information on individual events, visit http://www.neptunefestival.com.