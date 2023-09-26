Organizers prepare for 49th annual Neptune Festival at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

In preparation for the three-day event, crews moved sand off the boardwalk, as well as set up flags and other decorations.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers are expecting a big crowd this weekend for the 49th annual Neptune Festival at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. In preparation for the three-day event, crews moved sand off the boardwalk, as well as set up flags and other decorations.

“Just this event alone, we’ll see over 30,000 people and more than 400,000 over the course of the boardwalk,” Neptune Festival Marketing and Special Events Director Melanie Gazzolo said.

Gazzolo said the team is more than excited for this year’s festival after Hurricane Ian washed out last year’s events.

“It canceled everything, which we were really disappointed about," she said. "We were able to keep what’s behind me with the sand sculpting event because it’s under this great big tent.”

Gazzolo said the sand sculpting competition is a signature event where more than 30 sculptors are competing for thousands of dollars this year. Castles and faces are just some of the pieces coming to life inside the tent. The competition isn’t the only thing to look out for.

Gazzolo said the boardwalk will be filled with vendors, live music, a surfing competition and more. She said many surrounding businesses benefit from the weekend festivities.

“It’s not just us," she said. "It’s the hotels. It’s the restaurants, it’s the businesses down here that really thrive during this weekend.

She said the Neptune festival generates millions of dollars.

“In 2018, we did an economic impact study and it’s proven over the years that $23.5 million is returned in economic impact to the city of Virginia Beach,” Gazzolo said.

Gazzolo said teams start loading up the boardwalk with tents on Wednesday. More than 400 tents of food, arts, and shopping vendors will be lined up from 2nd Street to 33rd Street for the weekend.