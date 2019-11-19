VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that a company will invest $12.2 million to expand further into Virginia Beach.

InMotion Hosting, Inc., a provider of business web hosting services, will purchase and work out of a 61,000-square-foot facility where the majority of its technical support and customer service operations will be conducted.

Virginia competed against California and Colorado for the project, which will create 50 new jobs in the area.

“InMotion Hosting has become a global provider of web hosting services for businesses of all sizes, and there is no better location than the City of Virginia Beach to support the company’s continued growth,” said Governor Northam. “Helping small businesses like InMotion Hosting thrive is an important part of our efforts to expand and diversify Virginia’s economy. We thank the company for choosing to invest significant capital and create new jobs in our Commonwealth.”

The business was founded in 2001. It is dedicated to technological innovation and helping small-to-mid-sized businesses achieve online success. InMotion Hosting currently employs 280 people at its office in Virginia Beach and will double its square footage through the expansion.

“InMotion Hosting is honored to have an opportunity to expand our footprint in the City of Virginia Beach,” said InMotion Hosting’s co-founders Sunil Saxena and Todd Robinson. “Over the past 15 years, the greater Virginia Beach region has provided us with extraordinary talent who are dedicated to providing exceptional support and service to our customers worldwide. It is also particularly rewarding to see that the majority of our senior management are comprised of local residents that joined us as entry-level employees, and through their hard work and dedication, are now in high-level leadership positions."

