59 Virginia Beach inmates, 16 staff members test positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After another round of mass testing, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office announced 16 staff members and 59 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.

With the assistance of the Virginia Department of Health and the National Guard, 1,526 inmates, deputies, staff, and contractors were tested on Dec. 18.

The results are about 3% of the sheriff's office's 500 staff members and about 5% of the jail's 1,090 inmates.

Another round of mass testing will occur again, officials said.

The inmates that tested positive: 54 are new cases. The inmates are being placed in quarantine and monitored by medical staff.

The staff members who tested positive were 13 deputies and 3 civilians. They were directed to quarantine at home and seek medical attention. They will return to work until cleared by a physician.