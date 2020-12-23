59 Virginia Beach inmates, 16 staff members test positive for COVID-19

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After another round of mass testing, the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office announced 16 staff members and 59 inmates tested positive for COVID-19.
With the assistance of the Virginia Department of Health and the National Guard, 1,526 inmates, deputies, staff, and contractors were tested on Dec. 18.
The results are about 3% of the sheriff's office's 500 staff members and about 5% of the jail's 1,090 inmates.
Another round of mass testing will occur again, officials said.
The inmates that tested positive: 54 are new cases. The inmates are being placed in quarantine and monitored by medical staff.
The staff members who tested positive were 13 deputies and 3 civilians. They were directed to quarantine at home and seek medical attention. They will return to work until cleared by a physician.
Of the staff members who tested positive, 13 are assigned to the jail and 3 work outside the Correctional Center.