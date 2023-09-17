6 people displaced after fire at Virginia Beach apartment complex

Around 5:45 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department went to Linkhorn Park Apartments for report of a fire on the 500 block of Pine Song Lane.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six people are without a home Sunday after a fire broke out in a Virginia Beach apartment complex.

Around 5:45 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department went to Linkhorn Park Apartments for report of a fire on the 500 block of Pine Song Lane. There, flames and light smoke were coming from a first-floor apartment.

Nobody was injured, but six adults across two units were displaced -- four people from the first-floor unit, and two people from a second-floor unit.

The Red Cross is assisting the second-floor occupants.