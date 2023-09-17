x
6 people displaced after fire at Virginia Beach apartment complex

Around 5:45 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department went to Linkhorn Park Apartments for report of a fire on the 500 block of Pine Song Lane.
Credit: Virginia Beach Fire Department

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Six people are without a home Sunday after a fire broke out in a Virginia Beach apartment complex. 

Around 5:45 p.m., the Virginia Beach Fire Department went to Linkhorn Park Apartments for report of a fire on the 500 block of Pine Song Lane. There, flames and light smoke were coming from a first-floor apartment. 

Nobody was injured, but six adults across two units were displaced -- four people from the first-floor unit, and two people from a second-floor unit. 

The Red Cross is assisting the second-floor occupants. 

The fire department is investigating what caused the fire. 

