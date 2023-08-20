61st Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships underway in Virginia Beach

The week of surfing, art, action sports and beach culture kicked off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday with an annual contest for kids ready to ride the waves.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 61st annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) are officially underway.

The week of surfing, art, action sports and beach culture kicked off at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday morning. It began with an annual contest for kids ready to ride the waves. Children 10 and under got to enjoy a free "push and go" surfing experience - some for the first time.

The Coastal Edge Supergrom has been an ECSC tradition for 20 years, helping kids try surfing with a guide to show and help them catch a wave.

The championships are happening at the 1st Street Jetty through 9th Street

ECSC is one of the longest consecutive-running surfing championships in the world, bringing in amateurs and professionals from far and wide each year. In the coming days, professional athletes will take the heat to both the beach and waves.

Day one of the Tidewater Volleyball Association Tournament is Monday's big event. Then, the professional surfing kicks off on Tuesday, Aug. 22. The World Surf League will start competing Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Don't surf or play volleyball, but still want to get in on the action? There's even a cornhole tournament on August 26 and 27 looking for players. Teams can register in advance for $35 per team, or register the day of the competition for $40.