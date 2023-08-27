61st Coastal Edge ECSC crowns 2023 champion in Virginia Beach

California native Kolohe Andino was victorious over Virginia Beach's Michael Dunphy in the final semi round.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 61st annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships crowned a champion Sunday as the Virginia Beach tradition came to a close.

California native Kolohe Andino was victorious over Virginia Beach's Michael Dunphy in the final semi round, advancing to the final with his fellow California competitor Levi Slawson.

Slawson set the pace early, but Andino caught a wave for a full ride and took home big points. According to a news release, Andino is known for his patience waiting for the right wave.

This is Andino's second title Coastal Edge ECSC title, and the third title for the Andino family. His father, Dino Andino, was the 2003 winner.