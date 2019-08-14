VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 6th Annual Kids Bash returns to Virginia Beach on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The event is the largest kid's fitness event on the East Coast and aims to revive health and fitness in local communities.

Kids will learn about leadership, team building and problem-solving skills as a group through games and competitions.

There will also be entertainment including live music, food, family activities, contests, and prizes.

The bash is from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2020 Landstown Centre Way in Virginia Beach.

For more information on the annual Kids Bash, visit their website.