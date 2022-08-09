73-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV in Virginia Beach

The SUV's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police officers, a spokesperson said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was hit by an SUV in Virginia Beach has died from his injuries, police say.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. A statement from the police department says that's when they got the first call about a car vs. pedestrian crash on Baxter Road.

When they got to the scene, next to the Kempsville Lake neighborhood, they found 73-year-old Ronald Ellis hurt. Medics took him to a hospital for help.

The SUV's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police officers, a spokesperson said.

Ellis, who police say had walked onto Baxter Road, was hospitalized for two days, but died from his injuries on Monday.