73-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man who was hit by an SUV in Virginia Beach has died from his injuries, police say.
The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. A statement from the police department says that's when they got the first call about a car vs. pedestrian crash on Baxter Road.
When they got to the scene, next to the Kempsville Lake neighborhood, they found 73-year-old Ronald Ellis hurt. Medics took him to a hospital for help.
The SUV's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police officers, a spokesperson said.
Ellis, who police say had walked onto Baxter Road, was hospitalized for two days, but died from his injuries on Monday.
The police department's Traffic Safety Unit is still investigating the crash. If you witnessed it, or know anything that might help officers, please call 757-385-4606 or leave an anonymous tip with Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.