73-year-old Virginia Beach man missing since Dec. 9

Garrett is 5 foot 11 inches tall, and he weighs 240 lbs. He has brown eyes and gray hair, and if you've seen him, please call 757.385.4101.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said 73-year-old Donald Garrett was last seen near his home on Kempsville Road on Dec. 9.

The department is asking for the community's help to reunite Garrett with his family, who have not heard from him since that Wednesday.

Police said he left his home without his phone or wallet. He might have been driving a 1991 silver Chevrolet Caprice classic, with the Virginia license plate VFD-9858.

