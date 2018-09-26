VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The 7th Annual 'Give Thanks for Life' Cancer Survivor Walk is taking place next weekend in Virginia Beach.

Organization officials say daily demands such as office co-pays, medication, groceries, transportation, daycare, etc. make it hard for a person suffering from cancer to focus solely on fighting the illness.

The goal of 'Give Thanks for Life' is to directly assist with essential needs of those who are afflicted with any type of cancer. Since its founding, the organization has assisted with electrical bills, gas cards, household cleaning and companionship within the Hampton Roads community.

The Cancer Survivor Walk will take place Saturday, Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Drive in Virginia Beach.

