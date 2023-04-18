8 displaced after fire destroys several mobile homes in Virginia Beach

It happened at the Colonial Run Mobile Home Park, which is located on Baker Road close to Northampton Boulevard.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight people were displaced after a fire destroyed several mobile homes in Virginia Beach early Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department said it happened at the Colonial Run Mobile Home Park, which is located on Baker Road close to Northampton Boulevard. Firefighters responded around 2:50 a.m. and arrived minutes later.

The fire destroyed four mobile homes at the park, but no one was hurt. Investigators are out there looking into what caused it.

According to the fire department, the Red Cross wasn't needed to help the people affected by the fire.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more.