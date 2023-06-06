8 interns graduate from Project SEARCH at NAS Oceana

The program connects high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to internships and on-the-job training.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Eight interns graduated Tuesday from a program hosted by the Navy that connects high school students with intellectual and developmental disabilities to internships and on-the-job training

The Project SEARCH graduation happened at Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana in Virginia Beach, marking the end of the program's second year, according to the Navy.

"We are tremendously proud to come together today to recognize Project SEARCH and these eight young men and women, who have truly become part of Team Oceana over the last year," said NAS Oceana Commanding Officer Capt. Steve Djunaedi in a news release. "It has been a pleasure getting to know our wonderful interns, and getting to see them in action working across the installation."

Starting in September, the interns worked alongside employees at NAS Oceana’s Commissary, Navy Exchange, MWR, and the Navy Gateway Inns & Suites.

The 10-month program combined classroom instruction and hands-on training to help the interns with starting their careers.

Since the program first began in 2021, 38 internships have been completed across 10 businesses at NAS Oceana, according to Jan Varney, the instructional specialist for the Virginia Beach City Public Schools' Office of Programs for Exceptional Children.