Virginia Task Force-Two sends 8 members to Boston for Tropical Storm Henri

The crew left Virginia Beach Saturday around 5 a.m. to help the White Incident Support Team as they prepare for Tropical Cyclone Henri.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In preparation for Tropical Cyclone Henri, the Virginia Task Force-Two sent a crew out to Boston Saturday morning.

There were eight members from the East Coast Cache that were activated in an effort to help the White Incident Support Team. They left from Virginia Beach Saturday, Aug. 21, around 5 a.m.

The last time the entire team was activated was in July when they were sent to Surfside, FL for search and rescue support following the Champlain Condo collapse.

This team is one of the 28 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Teams placed across the US -- it's sponsored by the Virginia Beach Fire Department.