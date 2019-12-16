VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a house fire in Virginia Beach and what led up to the death of a woman who was found in the backyard of that home.

Firefighters were called to the 2400 block of Kerr Drive just after 8:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15.

After arriving, they found an 82-year-old woman who was badly burned, but alert and oriented. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital where she later died.

The circumstances around the fire's cause and woman's death are being investigated. She hasn't been identified yet.