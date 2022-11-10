86-year-old woman dies in crash off N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach

The driver who crashed into the elderly woman is facing a charge of failure to yield the right of way.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An elderly woman died after a crash on N. Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach Wednesday.

According to the Virginia Beach Police Department., the crash happened in the 400 block of N. Great Neck Road just before 4 p.m.

Police say the driver of a Nissan, 35-year-old Kristine Irani, made a left turn, failing to yield the right of way to the driver of a Toyota, 86-year-old Soon Pak.

Pak was taken to the hospital where police say she suffered a medical emergency and later died.

Irani had minor injuries and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. She is charged with failure to yield the right of way.