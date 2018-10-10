VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A 4th-grade student decided to go all out and do her own weather report for a school project — incorporating stuffed animals in her "forecast."

Avery Watkinson, 9, attends Linkhorn Park Elementary School in Virginia Beach, and wants to be a meteorologist when she grows up, her mother Jessica Shandy said.

Watkinson's school project asked for a poster presentation, but "she decided to become a real live weather girl," Shandy said.

Shandy shared the video of her daughter — appropriately called "Weather Dogs" — giving a special weather report featuring cute toy dogs "Gentle Smurph" and "Cocoa Puff" as reporters.

From the video, we can tell Avery is a meteorologist in the making!

