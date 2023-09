The event will take place Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 9th Annual Fil Fest USA is coming to Mount Trashmore in Virginia Beach, a showcase of Filipino American culture, food and entertainment.

According to organizers, the event will feature traditional cuisine, cultural performances, dance and music. There will also be celebrity guest appearances.