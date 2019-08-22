VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The AidNow's 9th annual Jump Start event, which helps homeless students in Virginia Beach, took place on Thursday.

Food Lion donated fresh and non-perishable product to assemble 500 grocery bags for the students. Not only that, but they also donated hygiene items.

AidNow partnered with the Virginia Beach City Public Schools' Social Work Services to help the homeless students K-12 in Virginia Beach.

The event took place at the Corporate Landing Middle School on Thursday. The event welcomes families to receive the donated items ahead of the school year.

Before the event, Aidnow collected clothes for children all ages, new packaged underwear, new packages men’s boxer briefs, and new packaged Teen Girl Hipsters.

AidNow exists to bring education, health, sanitation, and physical resources together to assist individuals in South Eastern Virginia, Nationally, and Globally.

Last year’s event provided free clothing (including socks and underwear), new shoes, snacks, books, medical screenings, hygiene products, food, haircuts, new backpacks, and school supplies.