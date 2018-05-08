VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — At least one person was transported to a hospital after a shooting early morning Sunday, dispatch confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Thalia Trace Drive, dispatch said.

Photos of the scene sent to us by a 13News Now viewer showed a dark sedan with several bullet holes in it.

Thalia Trace Drive Shooting Incident
01 / 05
02 / 05
03 / 05
04 / 05
05 / 05

The number of victims, condition or suspect information is unknown.

Dispatch said their report indicated that someone was transported to a hospital.

