VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — At least one person was transported to a hospital after a shooting early morning Sunday, dispatch confirmed.

The shooting occurred around 3:50 a.m. in the 100 block of Thalia Trace Drive, dispatch said.

Photos of the scene sent to us by a 13News Now viewer showed a dark sedan with several bullet holes in it.

Thalia Trace Drive Shooting Incident

The number of victims, condition or suspect information is unknown.

Dispatch said their report indicated that someone was transported to a hospital.

