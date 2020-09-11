Violent weekend in Virginia Beach leads to one death and more hospitalized, including some young adults

Virginia Beach Police are still searching for several suspects.

NORFOLK, Va. — Investigators are looking into three separate shootings over the span of two days from across the Virginia Beach area.

The shootings led to one death and multiple people being hospitalized, including injuries to several young adults.

Fatal shooting on Newtown Road

In the early hours of November 9, police discovered a man shot and killed in a parking lot on Newtown Road, near Lake Edwards Park.

“I heard gunshots," said resident Stephen Hunt, who heard the scene from his kitchen window. "I’m ex-military and I know the difference between that and fireworks. I said, 'Oh, somebody is out there shooting.'”

The man was pronounced dead on scene at around 1 a.m.

“Pretty quiet neighborhood here, that’s the first time I’ve heard anything," Hunt said.

Two adults, and two children

On Sunday evening, November 8, four people were hospitalized with apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting on Whitney Court.

Two of those four were adults, while the other two were children who police say were between the ages of 8 and 12.

Teens shot near Lynnhaven Mall

The first of the weekend's shootings took place near Lynnhaven Mall.

According to a preliminary investigation, Virginia Beach Police say it started with an argument between two groups of teenagers inside Lynnhaven Mall. The teenagers later left the mall, when one of the groups would end up shooting at the other.

Three from the scene were sent to local-area hospitals with serious injuries.