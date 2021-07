A curious goose waddled through the library-- possibly looking for a Mother Goose book?

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Kempsville Area Library welcomed an unusual visitor through its front doors last weekend.

The library posted on its Facebook page that a goose waddled inside on Saturday.

In the post, the library staff suggested maybe the critter wanted to check out a Mother Goose book!

Staff gently assisted the goose back toward the door before they noticed it may have been injured.