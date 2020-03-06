Aaron Rouse drops his Virginia Beach mayoral bid

In a statement on his campaign website, the city councilman said now isn't "the time to ask for your support and vote."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach city councilman is now speaking out about dropping his bid for mayor.

13News Now broke news of Aaron Rouse's run for the top city office back in February, when he announced it to us exclusively.

But in a statement on his campaign website, the councilman said now isn't "the time to ask for your support and vote."

He told 13News Now that with the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing protests against police brutality, he can better serve his hometown as a councilman.

"There's so much work to be done that I'm in a position now to help, to have an impact, to build that bridge between police and the community, to make sure everyone is heard in our community," Rouse said.