'Accident' at busy Virginia Beach intersection creates traffic headaches

According to police, the accident on Tuesday involved two vehicles and a power pole.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating an "accident" creating traffic headaches at a busy intersection on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the accident involved two vehicles and a power pole near the intersection of Baxter and Princess Anne Road. That's in Kempsville.

No injuries were reported, but police units are working to direct traffic as Dominion Energy works to fix the power pole.

Traffic is impacted, but police do not know how long that will be the case. For now, people can avoid the intersection until crews clear the scene.