VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — In an interview you'll only see on 13 News Now, now-acting Virginia Beach City Manager Thomas Leahy talked about the departure of Dave Hansen and the potential impact the shakeup at Virginia Beach City Hall has on the shooting investigation.

"No one likes to see a transition the way this happened," Leahy told us. "I have nothing but respect for City Manager Hansen. A tremendous manager, tremendous abilities."

Leahy, who worked under Hansen for 13 years, was brought on by Hansen three years ago to be a deputy city manager.

FROM 2016: Virginia Beach names new city manager

Following Hansen's resignation Wednesday, Leahy is filling the role, if only temporarily.

13 News Now wanted to know what this change means for the city as the independent and police investigations into the mass shooting in Building 2 move forward.

"The city manager had kept his deputies informed of the investigations to the extent that we're involved in it," he said. "Nothing will change with me in the acting role. We will continue to cooperate totally with these investigations."

RELATED: Virginia Beach City Manager Dave Hansen resigns

Family members of victims were critical of Hansen's response to requests for information.

Although it's unknown if Leahy will be appointed by council as interim city manager, or even fill the spot permanently, we know he has close ties to the people who were in the building that day.

He currently oversees three of the four departments and was once the director of public utilities.

RELATED: Virginia Beach City Council defers vote on salary raise for councilmembers, city manager

"It's just a total honor to be able to work with these people and try to move forward as we heal from the events of May 31," Leahy said.

He hopes his connection helps the process.

13News Now reached out to Hillard Heintze, the Chicago-based firm hired to do the independent investigation, to see how Hansen's departure may impact their side of things, good or bad.

A spokesperson for the firm said "no comment."

RELATED: Virginia Beach mass shooting survivors share their stories with city council at listening session