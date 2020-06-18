Teams conduct water rescue at Virginia Beach oceanfront

The Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted that responders had taken an adult to the hospital after reports of a 'possible drowning.'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach first responders conducted a water rescue about two miles off of the Virginia Beach oceanfront on Thursday.

Around 1:30 p.m., police tweeted that the adult victim of a 'possible drowning' had been taken to a hospital. They did not say what condition the person was in as they were being transported.

Bruce Nedelka, a spokesperson for Virginia Beach EMS, said the adult victim was a man who was suffering from cardiac arrest.

"EMS fire and police got a call for medical emergency on boat," Nedelka told a reporter. "Police Marine Unit got there first. It happened 2 miles offshore. Other people on boat and called 911 ... They did CPR and took him to a dock and went to a local hospital."