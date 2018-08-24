VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A celebration right here in Hampton Roads stretches all the way to the continent of Africa.

The event is the sixth annual "Africana" and it is happening this weekend at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront and begins at 2 p.m. Friday at the 24th Street Stage, with an opening ceremony and live performances by Raniah and Donald Hurdle. The weekend then continues with the first night of the “Funkfest” Beach Party, featuring live performances by “Slave” and “The Barkays.”

On Saturday there will be a “Pre-Funkfest Oceanfront Day Party” hosted by Charles Black of 95.7 R&B radio station. The event costs $25 and includes a light buffet, a Smoke Shack Cigar Bar and classic 80s and 90s mixes by DJ Bee. Also, in the afternoon there will be a festive “VIP Mixer” hosted by Shoe Crazy Wine, at Ocean 27 Outdoor Bar and Grill, located adjacent to the Hyatt House Hotel. Saturday continues with night two of the “Funkfest” Beach Party featuring “Lakeside” and “The S.O.S. Band.”

On Sunday morning, there will be an Africana Sunday Worship Experience led by “City of Refuge Kingdom Church.” The day continues with our “Sunday Funday Cookout” benefiting the African-American Culture Center. The event is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at 26th Street, and the cost is $15 for adults. Kids 12 & under are free, and the ticket includes food and beverages. The first 100 kids to arrive at the event with a paid adult will receive a back-to-school back-pack with school supplies.

Ethnic food, retail, and art vendors will be available throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit www.AfricanaVirginiaBeach.com.

